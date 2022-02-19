Advertisement

City crews are preparing for the incoming snow and ice

The brunt of the snowfall is expected to arrive in the area late Sunday, right before the...
The brunt of the snowfall is expected to arrive in the area late Sunday, right before the Presidents Day holiday.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City officials are already prepping for the next round of winter weather expected to arrive late this weekend.

The brunt of the snowfall is expected to arrive in the area late Sunday, right before the Presidents Day holiday.

Because of this, plow crews will reduce their focus on school routes since there will be no classes.

Jeremy Cahill is Rapid City’s street maintenance supervisor and says it’s important for crews to prepare their plows about four days in advance of the snowfall, to make sure nothing goes wrong while they’re out.

He says it could be bad news for a certain part of town if something goes wrong with a truck.

”It means were down a truck, so that means there’s an area of town that is not getting the treatment that the other areas are getting,” Cahill said. “So, we have to rector other pieces of equipment in there, and everybody’s got to share those resources. It compounds.”

Cahill adds that it’s always important to give plow drivers plenty of space on the road.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Residents of the neighborhood on Allen Gulch Road, are sounding the alarm about what they’re...
Residents of Hill City are demanding answers following the most recent act of violence
Marijuana
SD State lawmakers pass recreational marijuana tax bill
Firefighters battle fire in Custer
Pine Street Structure Fire Escalates to Two Alarms

Latest News

Gavel
Oglala man pleads guilty in fatal shooting
After more than 50 years, an automobile makes a victorious return to the Counts show.
After more than 50 years, an automobile makes a return to the Counts car show
Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.
Pine Ridge murderer sentenced to life in prison, victim’s family thankful for justice
Maddux Reed plays with his new garbage truck toy.
Boy gets a toy garbage truck for his 3rd birthday, plus a six garbage truck parade to deliver it