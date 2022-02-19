City crews are preparing for the incoming snow and ice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City officials are already prepping for the next round of winter weather expected to arrive late this weekend.

The brunt of the snowfall is expected to arrive in the area late Sunday, right before the Presidents Day holiday.

Because of this, plow crews will reduce their focus on school routes since there will be no classes.

Jeremy Cahill is Rapid City’s street maintenance supervisor and says it’s important for crews to prepare their plows about four days in advance of the snowfall, to make sure nothing goes wrong while they’re out.

He says it could be bad news for a certain part of town if something goes wrong with a truck.

”It means were down a truck, so that means there’s an area of town that is not getting the treatment that the other areas are getting,” Cahill said. “So, we have to rector other pieces of equipment in there, and everybody’s got to share those resources. It compounds.”

Cahill adds that it’s always important to give plow drivers plenty of space on the road.

