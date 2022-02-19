After more than 50 years, an automobile makes a return to the Counts car show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Classic cars, they’re as American as apple pie, and every year they’re honored at the Counts car show at The Monument.

Longtime Counts member Lynn Delameter says classic cars can unlock a nostalgia for the “glory days”, and every car has its story.

He says there’s one car this year, however, with an unlikely comeback story.

“We found a car that was in the club back in the 50s and 60s,” Delameter said. “It was in a field in Farmingdale, South Dakota, found it, drug it out, and was rebuilt by a local guy. It was literally sitting there rusting away.”

The owner of that car was Jim Neuzil, who passed away in 2020. His friend Bill Napoli wanted to honor his memory by restoring the car, that hadn’t been in use for fifty years.

“I thought the car was gone forever.,” Napoli said. “I’m a car guy and have been my whole life. My heart was broken when I saw it, and when I found out what they were going to do with it, I said ‘that isn’t going to happen, I’m going to rebuild this car.”

With some help, Napoli was able to fully restore the car in nine months. Normally, it would take two years for a full restoration like this.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.