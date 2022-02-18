Advertisement

Wyoming lawmakers have voted narrowly to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming lawmakers have voted narrowly to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill that could affect Liz Cheney’s re-election chances by making it harder for voters to register as Republicans.

The measure advanced by the state Senate on Thursday would cease to allow voters to affiliate with a political party for a three-month period before primary day.

Voters currently may affiliate at the polls on primary day, which this year is Aug. 16. Some Republicans fret that less conservative Republican candidates get a boost when left-leaning voters register as Republicans instead of Democrats.

The change would need Senate and House approval before going to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.

