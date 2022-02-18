Windy Friday and warmer on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few light snow showers will be likely tonight in the northern Black Hills. They’ll taper off after midnight. Up to one inch will be possible. Scattered clouds clear up a bit into the morning. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Clouds move in from the north through the late morning and middle of the day. Isolated snow showers will be possible in the northern hills once again. Temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s across the area. Strong winds are expected with gusts up to 50 mph on the South Dakota plains. A Wind Advisory is in place for parts of western South Dakota from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The warmest day will arrive Saturday! Highs will be in the 50s for many and some could flirt with 60°! Sunny skies are expected. You will want to enjoy the nice weather on Saturday because some BIG changes are headed our way late Sunday and for much of next week.

Rain and snow showers will move into the area midday Sunday and through the afternoon. Temperatures are going to plummet. Temperatures will be below zero Monday morning with highs barely rising above zero. Tuesday will be below zero all day long and we will have highs in the single digits on Wednesday. We could see teens and 20s back into the forecast late next week.

Along with the frigid air, snow is going to make a big impact early next week. Monday and Tuesday will feature steady snow showers through the day and night. With how cold it is expected to be, snow ratios will be higher, which means the snow will be light and fluffy and pile up faster than if the snow was wet. As of now it looks likely that you’ll need to have the shovels ready. With how light and fluffy the snow will be, you might be able to get away with a leaf blower to remove some snow.

Wind chill values could drop below -30° during the morning hours next week. Stay warm!

