Hooked on Hardwater; Club for Boys event pairing area youth with pro ice fishers

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This time of year is usually perfect for ice fishing, and the Club for Boys is taking advantage of that with an upcoming event.

While some of us are not too excited for next week’s drop in temperatures, the Club for Boys is looking forward to a little cold and snow and it’s coming at just the right time for their annual Hooked on Hardwater event.

“Hooked on Hardwater is a chance for 60 Club members to be paired with 60 pro ice fishermen from around the Ice Belt for a morning of ice fishing in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota,” said Mark Kline and Maggie Young with the club.

There is also a banquet open to the public Saturday night at 5 pm at the Central States Fairgrounds Kjerstad Event Center.

