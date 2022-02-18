The first “Digital Identity Marriage” was performed in the Metaverse
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Marriages are often fantasies and this one certain looks like it.
A law group says it helped perform the first “digital identity marriage” in the Metaverse. Ryan and Candace Hurley of Phoenix got married digitally in “Decentraland.”
The ceremony was performed by a Supreme Court Justice officiating and attended by witnesses and about two-thousand guests.
The law group says there’s no current legal framework for such a marriage and the binding nature may be a matter of contract. The law group made a “virtual premarital agreement” to create a marriage framework.
Skylar McKeith Magaziner and Miranda O’Bryan report.
