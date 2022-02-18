Advertisement

Federal judge has ruled the U.S. Office of Surface Mining failed to adequately analyze the environmental harm

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Office of Surface Mining failed to adequately analyze the environmental harm that could be caused by increasing the size of a southeastern Montana coal mine that feeds a nearby power plant before approving permit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan recommended that the agency correct its analysis or face the revocation of the permit. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters will decide whether to implement Cavan’s recommendation.

Environmental groups sued over an expansion of the Rosebud mine saying the agency listed the monetary benefits of the expansion, but offered only general explanations of the potential environmental damage of more mining, and not the effects of burning the coal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Marijuana
SD State lawmakers pass recreational marijuana tax bill
Residents of the neighborhood on Allen Gulch Road, are sounding the alarm about what they’re...
Residents of Hill City are demanding answers following the most recent act of violence
Firefighters battle fire in Custer
Pine Street Structure Fire Escalates to Two Alarms

Latest News

Wyoming lawmakers have voted narrowly to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill
Kevin McCarthy endorses primary challenger GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming
South Dakota Republicans passing a bill to help avoid election fraud
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Marshmallows
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Marshmallows