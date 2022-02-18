COVID at-home tests from the state Department of Health are being delivered around the state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health has completed its distribution of a million at-home COVID-19 tests.

Interim Health Secretary Joan Adam says the tests have been shipped to several locations both east and west river.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the distribution of the Flowflex tests at the beginning of the year.

The tests can be done in 15 minutes, and experts say are highly reliable if you receive a positive test.

South Dakotans can find the tests at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, and other public locations across the state.

The latest location they can be obtained is the city library in Spearfish.

More information can be found at doh.sd.gov.

