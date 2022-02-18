Chance of Heavy Snow and A Big Drop in Temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Moisture will continue for a couple more hours before clearing out overnight. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will start to see rain and snow move into our area. There is a chance for significant snowfall across our area Sunday night into Monday. We will continue to have more details on the total accumulation throughout the weekend. Temperatures are also going to plummet Sunday night into Monday with highs around zero for Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows well below zero. Cold weather looks to continue beyond that.

