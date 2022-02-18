75th Miss South Dakota scholarship competition bringing back kids program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since its creation 100 years ago, the Miss America organization has grown to be the largest scholarship provider for women in the world.

This year, South Dakota celebrates 75 years with the Miss South Dakota Competition in June. To celebrate the competition and entice some future competitors, they’re bringing back a crowd favorite fundraiser: The Little Miss and Mr. program.

The 75th Annual Miss South Dakota scholarship competition and celebration in conjunction with the Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition is to be held on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings from June 2-4, 2022.

