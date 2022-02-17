Advertisement

Turning a Bit Milder into the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see sunny skies today and milder temperatures by this afternoon as westerly winds develop. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A trough of low pressure will bring gusty winds Friday and even milder temperatures. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday will be the warmest day we’ll see in quite some time. Highs will soar into the 50s with some spots flirting with 60 degrees.

A very strong arctic cold front barrels through the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing MUCH colder temperatures and snow for Presidents Day. Right now, it appears as though 2″ to 5″ snow could fall, and we’ll see below zero morning low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

