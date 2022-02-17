Sunshine returns with warmer air moving in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will decrease overnight and temperatures will tumble into the single digits for many, with some near 10°. Wet spots could re-freeze overnight and create some slippery spots on roads, sidewalks, parking lots & more.

The sun will be shining bright for the first half of the day. This will help improve road conditions and begin to melt away some snow. Clouds will move in through the afternoon as a quick moving system approaches. Light snow showers are possible Thursday evening for northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota and the northern Black Hills. Up to an inch will be possible in the northern hills. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s.

We continue to warm up on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s for many with a few flirting with 50°! While it will be warmer, we do have some wind to deal with. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible to end the week. It’ll be breezy Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph, but that will help warm things up nicely. Highs will be in the 50s for many and Rapid City could hit 60° if winds stay out of the west all day. Sunday will be mild, but not as warm. Highs will be in the 40s for many as clouds increase through the day.

Clouds on Sunday will be from an approaching storm system that will bring snow and frigid air into the area. Snow showers begin Sunday night for many and continue off and on through Tuesday. This looks to be our best chance at widespread accumulating snow in quite a while. Along with the snow, temperatures will tumble. On Monday, many will be lucky to see double digits. Lows drop below zero for much of the week and highs will be in the single digits on Tuesday. We could get back into the teens on Wednesday. Plan ahead for the cold and snowy weather coming up early next week.

