SDSU men and women gear up for Western Illinois

Jackrabbits hit the court Thursday
2-16 sdsu women
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is a perfect 14-0 in the Summit League this season. The Jackrabbits can clinch at least a share of the regular season conference title with a win over Western Illinois Thursday night. The Lady Jackrabbits are tied with South Dakota for the top spot in the conference with a 13-1 record.

