RCPD looking into two recent deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating two “unattended” deaths that occurred Wednesday and Feb. 10.

Wednesday, 48-year-old Cecil Red Eyes of Rapid City was found lying near a bus stop south of Walmart on Lacrosse Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play. However, police are waiting for toxicology results before making a final determination about Red Eyes’ death.

On Feb. 10 about 2 a.m., a man’s body was found under the 6th Street Bridge in Memorial Park. He was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Big Crow of Rapid City.

An autopsy showed that blunt force trauma was a contributing factor to his death, but police are still investigating to see if the injury was accidental or criminal.

Anyone with information on Big Crow’s death can contact Det. Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134.

