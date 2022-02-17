Advertisement

Proposed Rapid City Shooting Range gets initial OK

Senate Appropriations Committee approves spending $5 million on West River project
Thursday,, Feb. 17, the South Dakota Senate Appropriations Committee approved funding a West...
Thursday,, Feb. 17, the South Dakota Senate Appropriations Committee approved funding a West River shooting range.(Jeffery Lindblom)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Game, Fish and Parks dream of a West River shooting range gets new life Thursday as the Senate Committee on Appropriates approves the funding plan.

On a 7 to 2 vote, the committee Okayed spending $5 million to build a shooting range on agriculture land just north of Rapid City in neighboring Meade County. Half the money will come from the state general fund and the remaining $2.5 million from a GF&P fund. As well as approving the funding, Senate Bill 175 would also allow Game, Fish and Parks to accept donations to build the range.

A previous bill was scuttled in a House committee, mostly due to opposition from the opposition of people who ranch near the proposed range.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for debate.

