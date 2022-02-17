Proposed Rapid City Shooting Range gets initial OK

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Game, Fish and Parks dream of a West River shooting range gets new life Thursday as the Senate Committee on Appropriates approves the funding plan.

On a 7 to 2 vote, the committee Okayed spending $5 million to build a shooting range on agriculture land just north of Rapid City in neighboring Meade County. Half the money will come from the state general fund and the remaining $2.5 million from a GF&P fund. As well as approving the funding, Senate Bill 175 would also allow Game, Fish and Parks to accept donations to build the range.

A previous bill was scuttled in a House committee, mostly due to opposition from the opposition of people who ranch near the proposed range.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for debate.

