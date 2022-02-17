Advertisement

Pine Street Structure Fire Escalates to Two Alarms

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A structure fire in the 1200 block of Pine ST, has been reported to the Custer Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a free-burning fire in the interior of an attached garage and two-story home with a heavy smoke condition, the structure had fire extending to the exterior and roof and promptly labeled the fire a second alarm.

No injuries have been reported aside from a single firefighter who was struck by part of a collapsing wall. The firefighter was transported to Custer Monument hospital for further evaluation.

