Advertisement

Keep the vulnerable community warm by dressing downtown statues

Dressing the statues in winter apparel for people in need to pick up.
winter statues
winter statues(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s downtown statues are looking a bit bare this time of year, and although the weather hasn’t depicted a normal winter, the forecast is cooling down in the upcoming days.

The city wants to remind the public of the importance of dressing the statues in winter apparel so that people in need can then pick them up.

The downtown statues have been a donation tool for seven winters now and have helped many who need to battle the cold days.

”Invariably, what we’ve seen in past winters, especially when its cold, the items are placed on the statues, you can go around the block and then they’re already gone, so for the homeless for people who are out and need those items, it’s really great that those items are placed there for those in need they’re certainly put to good use,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

You can donate to the downtown statues until March 15th.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Rising Star of the West 2022
33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Hill City shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Lakota food served at the Lakota Food Summit
Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food

Latest News

Residents of the neighborhood on Allen Gulch Road, are sounding the alarm about what they’re...
Residents of Hill City are demanding answers following the most recent act of violence
Interim Health Secretary Joan Adam says the tests have been shipped to several locations both...
COVID at-home tests from the state Department of Health are being delivered around the state
Melting icicle at Lewie's Burgers & Brews in Lead, SD.
Already slow winter tourism made slower with warm weather in the Hills
The Rapid City Fire Department is running through its active shooter and hostile event drills.
The Rapid City Fire Department is training for an increasingly prevalent problem in current events: active shooters.