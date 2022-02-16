Walk for Warmth fundraiser aims to support those who struggle to keep the heat on

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the winter months, there’s almost nothing more critical than keeping the heat on. Just as keeping one’s home cool is of utmost importance during the summer months. And it’s with that in mind that the 11th annual Walk for Warmth is taking place this coming Saturday.

“The Salvation Army of the Black Hills in partnership with Black Hills Energy, Home Slice Media and Main Street Square come together for the 11th Annual Walk for Warmth event providing a helping hand for area residents,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, the black hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army. ”Black Hills Energy will match donations up to $10,000, with all proceeds administered by The Salvation Army for energy assistance, regardless of their provider. Through the generosity of the Black Hills community last year, $25,000 was raised.”

The event is Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City. The event kicks off with registration at Noon followed by a meet and greet with area mascots featuring:

Nugget from the RUSH Hockey Team

Grubby from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Louie the Lightening Bug from Black Hills Energy

Chug, the 1880 Train Mascot

CoCo the monkey from WaTiki

Cavalier from St. Thomas More High School

Sasquatch from the Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball Club

“Mayor Allender will proclaim February 19th “Walk for Warmth Day”, Central High School’s Drum line will perform, Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors and Amy Sudrala will sing the National Anthem,” added O’Neil. “The 1.5-mile walk will start at 2:00 pm through the downtown area.”

