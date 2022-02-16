Advertisement

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Hill City shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Rising Star of the West 2022
Rapid City's water reclamation division
A COVID-19 test that gives the results of the entire community
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight