Rapid City to see 4 highway trooper graduates

(KSFY)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruits will officially join the ranks and graduate Friday, and four will be stationed in Rapid City.

Rick Miller, Colonel Superintendent of the Highway Patrol, says the training takes a year and “each recruit has shown great desire to serve and protect the public.” Which Governor Kristi Noem says earns a degree of “respect for what they do to keep South Dakota families safe.”

The ceremony will take place Friday in Rotunda.

Afterwards, the recruits will receive their vehicles and report to their stations.

