The Rapid City Fire station 4 has stuck to their new years resolutions this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fire department wanted to give to a different organization every month and they dedicated February to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Station 4 has gathered donations such as dog and cat food, litter, blankets, toys, and so forth from the community, and has donated some of the supplies themselves.

Jamil Abourezk, firefighter medic at station 4 says they need more dog beds and blankets.

”I think it’s pretty important to just giving those dogs and cats a little hope, they don’t have much there, I was visiting there the other day so,” said Jamil Abourezk, firefighter medic at Rapid City Fire Station 4.

Donations will be sent to the Humane Society at the end of the month.

