Rapid City Fire Department could be preparing for some upgrades

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fire department is asking for three separate grants to fund the enhancement of their response capabilities.

Jason Culberson, fire chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says the money would go toward monitoring equipment and training, along with other necessary equipment.

The department is applying for a $63,694 grant, an $11,850 grant and the third grant is $27,475; all numbers are based on the quotes from the equipment they are wanting this year.

”Bringing that type of monitoring equipment enhances our capability to be able to do that type of work, luckily enough we don’t use it a lot but it would allow us to have that monitoring equipment that we normally wouldn’t have,” said Jason Culberson, fire chief at Rapid City Fire Department.

The funding would be seen available toward the beginning of fall this year if approved.

