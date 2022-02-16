Maintaining your car battery may be the only thing separating you from breaking down on the side of the road and getting to your destination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Based on data from Triple-A, people needing battery services for the car has jumped to 60% since January 2020.

Triple-A listed battery warning signs as the starter motor cranks the engine slowly, battery or charging warning lamp lights up on the dashboard, and if you have an older car, dim headlights particularly when the car is idling, indicated a weak battery.

But, Weston Chapman, owner of Black Hills Tire says he’s seen an uptick of newer car models coming in for battery services but he says there are things you can do to make your battery last longer and stay well charged no matter how old or new.

”Temperature plays a huge part, keeping them clean, keeping the posts and the connections clean, and honestly getting them checked regularly with your oil change is probably the easiest thing you can do there, and then on the new start-stop vehicles, making sure that it has the correct battery installed is probably the biggest thing, we’ve seen quite a few come in where someone will put a standard battery in them and then they have a lot of issues with that,” said Weston Chapman, owner of Black Hills Tire.

