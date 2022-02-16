Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2nd annual Lakota Food Summit is underway with the mission to educate the community on authentic, indigenous foods.

“We’re just celebrating Lakota foods,” said Sean Sherman, CEO of The Sioux Chef and Owamni Native American restaurant in Minneapolis.

Sherman, along with other chefs from the region, came together at the Lakota Food Summit to create decolonized, Lakota food.

This means taking away food options not originally from North America.

“So, we took away beef, pork, chicken, dairy, wheat flour, cane sugar, and we just really focused on the foods and the flavor of where we happened to be,” explained Sherman adding they used foods such as wild turnips, squash, pine, buffalo, and native herbs.

“We just really want to create access to these indigenous foods and normalize them and we want the younger generation to know the difference between their healthy indigenous foods and their healthy indigenous diets compared to eating at fast-food restaurants and convenience stores and over-processed food,” said Sherman.

Sherman is originally from the Pine Ridge Reservation, “and growing up on the reservation, we didn’t really have access to our own Lakota foods. It’s not like you can just go to a restaurant and order Lakota food, typically. I realized there was a complete absence of Native American and indigenous foods out there.”

So, after beginning his career as a chef Sherman started his business The Sioux Chef, and opened Owamni to create indigenous meals.

“We just wanted to showcase there’s a lot of amazing diversity amongst indigenous foods.”

Sherman says he hopes to inspire others.

“So, hopefully, we see more and more indigenous chefs, and businesses and food places come around featuring indigenous Lakota foods.”

