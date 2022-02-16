Active COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in South Dakota

The number of active cases of COVID-19 here in South Dakota continues to plummet. Just three weeks ago, the state had 36,155 active cases. Since then, that figure has fallen by 67 percent, down by 24,872 cases, with the figures out Tuesday.

South Dakota is reporting a total of 433 new cases from Saturday through Monday. That figure includes 73 new cases in Pennington County, 40 in Lawrence, 16 in Meade, 15 in Oglala Lakota and 13 in Todd County. The number of active cases is down by 1,965 Tuesday to 11,283. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is down by ten to 249. There are no new deaths in Tuesday’s report.

Wyoming reported a total of 240 new cases Tuesday, with 23 of those in Campbell County and eleven in Sheridan County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is down to 664. Since peaking at 5,905 on January 21st\, that figure has dropped by 5,241, more than 88 percent. Wyoming’s total of hospitalized COVID patients is down two to 91. There are 22 more deaths in Tuesday’s report, with four in both Campbell and Sheridan Counties.