Advertisement

Tax revenue estimate for South Dakota budget anticipates $94 million more than predicted by Noem

(lota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have set a tax revenue estimate for the state budget that anticipates $92 million more than Gov. Kristi Noem laid out ahead of the legislative session.

The state is seeing better-than-expected sales tax revenue. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations adopted a revenue projection of $2.067 billion for fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1.

The projection will allow lawmakers more say in how state funds are used in the next year. But it potentially leaves a smaller margin for the governor to work with. The revenue projections give lawmakers a baseline to craft the state budget.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
The note given to a 10-year-old boy by a fellow student was a death threat that read, 'How you...
Boy, 10, terrified by death threat from schoolmate, mom says
Rising Star of the West 2022

Latest News

Governor Noem’s office now accepting Summer 2022 internship applications
Girl Scouts ready to provide you ‘Samoa’ cookies this year, kicking off sales Friday
Girl Scouts ready to provide you ‘Samoa’ cookies this year, kicking off sales Friday
Competing surrogacy bills move through South Dakota legislature
Black Hills Film Festival bringing local, national, and global independent filmmakers to the...
Black Hills Film Festival bringing local, national, and global independent filmmakers to the silver screen