Tax revenue estimate for South Dakota budget anticipates $94 million more than predicted by Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have set a tax revenue estimate for the state budget that anticipates $92 million more than Gov. Kristi Noem laid out ahead of the legislative session.

The state is seeing better-than-expected sales tax revenue. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations adopted a revenue projection of $2.067 billion for fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1.

The projection will allow lawmakers more say in how state funds are used in the next year. But it potentially leaves a smaller margin for the governor to work with. The revenue projections give lawmakers a baseline to craft the state budget.

