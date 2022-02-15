Snow showers to bring a light accumulation for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will remain cloudy overnight as snow showers develop across the area. Best chance to see snow will be in Wyoming, the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. Low temperatures will be in the teens to 20s.

Snow showers will continue for Wyoming, the hills and southwest SD Wednesday. Temperatures won’t warm up much as highs will be in the 20s to low 30s. The snow will taper off Wednesday evening. Snow totals will be light for much of the area. Around 1″-3″ for Sheridan and the Black Hills, up to 2″ in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota, Up to 1″ for Rapid and Sturgis, and less than an inch out on the plains.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday before clouds return in the afternoon. A light snow shower will be possible in the northern Black Hills Thursday evening, but accumulations will be minimal. The warming trend continues on Friday with highs in the 40s for much of the area. Saturday will be very warm. Highs will be in the 50s for many with some near 60°. Sunday will be mild with highs in the 40s and skies becoming mostly cloudy.

We will want to get out and enjoy the weather to start the weekend because some big changes are on the way next week. Some rain and snow showers could move into northwest South Dakota Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. This will lead to snow showers passing through Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday. Accumulations are possible with this system so let’s keep our fingers crossed for some moisture!

Cold air looks to move in Monday and through much of next week. Highs will be in the single digits to teens for the first half of next week with low temperatures possibly below zero. It’ll be something to monitor through the week. For now, enjoy the nice weather coming up later this week.

