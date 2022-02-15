Pet of the Week: Harley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Valentine’s Day may be almost over but who says you can’t keep spreading the love tomorrow by adopting new addition to the family from the Humane Society of the Black Hills?

This week’s pet of the week is Harley. And she’ll steal your heart!

Harley is a very cuddly, energetic, tan and white Terrier, American Pit Bull mix. Just over 3 years old, she is house trained and very curious. Once she’s comfortable, Harley will cover your face in kisses and might give you a little nibble. Her favorite game is fetch and she loves to run. Harley is available for adoption any day of the week starting at 11 am; a great way to show man’s best friend some love this Valentine’s Day and a special someone looking for a playful pal.

