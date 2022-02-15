Advertisement

Hill City shooting suspect makes first court appearance

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City(PCSO)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man accused of firing shots at a Hill City residence made his first appearance in court.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City formally received his charges in Seventh Circuit Judicial Court for his alleged connection to a shooting incident that spurred a large emergency response a few days prior.

His charges are as follows:

  • One count of first-degree burglary, with intent to commit assault and with a gun, a class 2 felony
    • Alternatively, one count of first-degree burglary in the nighttime, a class 2 felony
  • Three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a class 3 felony
    • One count for each victim:
      • Hadley Little of Hill City
      • Patty Schmitz of Custer
      • Nicholas Klima of Rapid City
    • Alternatively, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to put another person in fear of serious injury, a class 3 felony
  • One count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction, a class 6 felony

If found guilty of a primary charge, a defendant cannot be found guilty of an alternative charge.

According to a law enforcement report read by Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue during Cornelison’s initial appearance, responding officers arrived to find Little bleeding at the scene. Schmitz, who told an officer she suffered a blow to the back of the head with a gun, was also at the scene.

The judge also noted security footage was obtained showing the alleged suspect firing a shot at Klima. Pennington County Sheriff’s office said no one was found with any gun shot wounds the morning of the shooting.

Cornelison’s bond was posted at $75,000 cash-only.

