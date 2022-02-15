Governor Noem’s office now accepting Summer 2022 internship applications

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – The office of Governor Kristi Noem is currently accepting Summer 2022 internships.

Student interns will have the opportunity to work with Noem’s staff on projects that pique their curiosity and interests.

According to the Governor’s office, selected interns will also have the opportunity to aid the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to megan.goltz@state.sd.us. Applications should be submitted by Friday, April 1, 2022.

