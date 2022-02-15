Girl Scouts ready to provide you ‘Samoa’ cookies this year, kicking off sales Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Superbowl parties are done. Heart-shaped chocolates have been eaten. So what day of treats can we look forward to next? How about girl scout cookie season.

Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons have ‘Samoa’ cookies for us this year, with sales kicking off Friday for their largest annual fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.