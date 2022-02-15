Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Bacon, Sour Cream and Cheese Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s a super super simple chip dip loaded with cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Only 4 ingredients - just mix ‘em up and serve with potato chips: 1 pint sour cream, one 1oz packet ranch dressing mix, 3oz real bacon bits and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

That’s it! Best served chilled. And with potato chips - enjoy!

