The Uniform Center is helping clothe people and medical personnel around the world

The store is asking people to donate used scrubs that will be sent to Ghana for medical personnel or people in need.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Those who donate will receive a coupon from the Uniform Center for another pair of scrubs.

Rapid City, Minot, and Bismarck’s stores have been donating around the world for several years.

The sales and marketing manager for the Uniform center in Rapid City says the turnout this year has been good.

”Very good, so our three stores combined right now, we have about 20 large boxes full of scrubs, all styles, patterns, colors, sizes, everything we will take all of it, we’re happy to donate all of them,” said Meggie Pace, sales and marketing manager at Sole Mates and Uniform Center.

The event ends at the end of the month.

