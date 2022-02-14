Advertisement

Mild Tuesday, then cooler midweek

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected through the night, but clouds will increase during the morning. Temperatures will be in the teens to 20s overnight, with the warmest air over the Black Hills.

Skies become cloudy by midday for much of the area. Isolated show showers will move into the Big Horns area during the morning and middle of the day, then spread into Wyoming and the Black Hills through the afternoon and evening hours. Off and on snow showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday for these locations. Accumulations will be low.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s up north, 40s for many others and 50s for those closer to the Nebraska state line. Highs will struggle to warm up on Wednesday, where temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the day.

We’re closer to normal on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s. Warm air returns Friday as highs approach 50°. A nice weekend is expected with temperatures in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Cooler air looks to move in next week with a few snow chances. We will keep an eye on the forecast and update as needed.

