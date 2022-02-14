Advertisement

Mild on this Valentine’s Day; Much Colder by Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see milder than normal temperatures today, just not quite as warm as yesterday. Winds will pick up out of the southeast ahead of a cold front that will cross the northern plains Tuesday.

This front will bring colder temperatures and snow, but most of the snow looks to fall in Wyoming, and perhaps the hills and southwest South Dakota tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week into next weekend will be dry and unseasonably mild. 50s for highs are expected again next weekend!

