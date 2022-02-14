A COVID-19 test that gives the results of the entire community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Testing individuals for COVID has been a vital response in the pandemic but now, there’s a test to inspect a whole community’s infection rate.

Rapid City’s water reclamation division started sending wastewater samples to LuminUltra, a company partnered with the CDC and the Water Environment Federation, earlier this month to test for COVID-19.

“The purpose is then they can identify the relative quantity of virus in the wastewater and then the types of virus that are there, so if in this case, COVID-19 is mutating, they can identify different strains of that,” said David Van Cleave, superintendent of the Rapid City’s Water Reclamation Division.

Rapid City is among 400 sites nationwide that are part of a 13-week wastewater testing program, to understand the extent of infection in each community.

“The idea is to use wastewater as kind of an early warning system for these types of events so they can look at that right away and tell a community, you have a strong indication that that’s prevalent in your community,” explained Van Cleave.

But, some might wonder, why take these measures if we can gather the data from hospitals and individual tests?

“Human beings, as you get COVID-19 about somewhere between 40% and 80% of people pass that into the waste stream and so it provides a good indication of the number of people that may have it in your community and a lot of people don’t develop any real symptoms so by being able to examine the wastewater, they can identify the COVID even before anyone has symptoms for it,” said Van Cleave.

Van Cleave says the community won’t see results, showing an increase or decrease of infections in the city, for a couple more weeks.

