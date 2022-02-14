Cocoa confections for your sweetheart; Turtletown staff shares the art of truffle making
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hearts, roses, cupids, and chocolates of course; all symbols of the holiday of love.
But maybe you’d rather leave the heart-shaped packaging at the store and try your hand at making your own sweet treats?
The general manager of Turtletown in Hill City, April Purdie, breaks down just how simple it is to whip up homemade truffles.
Ingredients
- 2lbs of dark chocolate, divided out into 1lbs each
- 5oz of heavy cream
- Choice of toppings
Directions
- Melt 1lbs of dark chocolate and heat the 5oz of heavy cream until soft boiling
- Mix together thoroughly, no clumps
- Refrigerate for 2 hours minimum
- Once chilled, scoop to desired size and roll into a ball (gloves optional, chocolate will begin to melt slightly)
- Melt 1lbs of dark chocolate
- Dip/thoroughly cover truffle centers into melted chocolate, place on parchment paper
- Sprinkle with desired toppings
- Let cool and enjoy your sweet treats with your sweetheart!
