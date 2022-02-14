Cocoa confections for your sweetheart; Turtletown staff shares the art of truffle making

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hearts, roses, cupids, and chocolates of course; all symbols of the holiday of love.

But maybe you’d rather leave the heart-shaped packaging at the store and try your hand at making your own sweet treats?

The general manager of Turtletown in Hill City, April Purdie, breaks down just how simple it is to whip up homemade truffles.

Ingredients

2lbs of dark chocolate, divided out into 1lbs each

5oz of heavy cream

Choice of toppings

Directions

Melt 1lbs of dark chocolate and heat the 5oz of heavy cream until soft boiling

Mix together thoroughly, no clumps

Refrigerate for 2 hours minimum

Once chilled, scoop to desired size and roll into a ball (gloves optional, chocolate will begin to melt slightly)

Melt 1lbs of dark chocolate

Dip/thoroughly cover truffle centers into melted chocolate, place on parchment paper

Sprinkle with desired toppings

Let cool and enjoy your sweet treats with your sweetheart!

