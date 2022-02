RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild temperatures will continue tomorrow, but overall not quite as mild as today with highs forecasted in the 40s. We could see some light moisture on Tuesday which will bring the temperatures down into the 30s for Wednesday. Beyond that, the rest of the week will be mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.