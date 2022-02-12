Sheriff’s office is investigating Hill City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call a “shooting incident” in Hill City this morning.

“We are in the beginning stages. Expect to see First Responders staging near the 1880 train,” a Sheriff’s Office social media post stated.

The incident appears to have been at a home on the Allen Gulch Road. We do not know how many victims there are at this time.

KOTA TV’s Dominik Dausch is on the scene and talked with a neighbor who say there was some sort of gathering at a home when the shooting occurred. A victim ended up, according to the neighbor, at the 1880 Train which is about a half mile from Allen Gulch Road. Later, a Lifeflight helicopter picked up that victim.

Several other people, according to neighbors, also ran from the home.

