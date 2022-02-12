Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation is under way on the Pine Ridge Reservation after a teenager’s body was found north of Manderson, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

The body of 17-year-old Shayna L. Youngman Afraid of His Horses was found Friday. She was last seen Feb. 3 but reportedly had been in contact with her family via text message Feb. 5. A missing alert went out Wednesday.

“This incident is being investigated as a homicide investigation by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” according to an OST social media post.

The OST police say they have a person of interest in custody but are still investigating the death.

Earlier this week (Tuesday), the body of another missing woman, Cheryl “Tia” Long Soldier, was found. She had been missing since Jan. 4, last seen in Oglala.

The cause of 27-year-old Long Soldier’s death has not been determined and that case is also under investigation.

