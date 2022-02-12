Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one

Sturgis wrestlers take on Spearfish, Rush hosts Wichita on the ice
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers wrestling team have had a great season on the mats as they traveled to Spearfish for their final duals match. Meanwhile, the Rapid City Rush went down to the wire at the Monument against Wichita. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break it all down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing wife enters not guilty pleas on murder, drug charges
Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board....
School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?