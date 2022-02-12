Advertisement

Christmas lights tangled in trash, public help recycle 2 and a half tons

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although Christmas is nearly two months behind us, the holiday offered a final gift to the Rapid City Solid Waste team.

The public helped the team recycle strings from non-working Christmas lights in a record breaking fashion.

Solid Waste crews call the broken lights tanglers, as they get tossed in bins and get tangled up with all kinds trash. Making it difficult for the landfill to separate and sort into piles, which can cause delays and harm equipment.

The public used bins that were placed around the city during Thanksgiving week, and collectively recycled about two and a half tons of lights, up until the bins were removed at the end of January.

The amount collected, Ria Harper, Solid Waste’s Education and Outreach Coordinator, says is nearly a ton more than last year’s effort.

”When Christmas lights get thrown into the curbside bin, they go through this belt and these augers. They’ll get wrapped around and catch other things,” Harper explains, “so that more things get caught. It ends up being a huge blockage.”

A blockage Harper says can take several hours to clean up at the end of the day.

The light collection has been going on for several years, and Harper expects the annual effort to continue as it grows more successful each year, which helps eliminate problems the tanglers cause for Solid Waste Crews when disposed of improperly.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing wife enters not guilty pleas on murder, drug charges
Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board....
School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?

Latest News

Tangled
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS - VOD - clipped version
Report
PENNINGTON SHERIFF'S REPORT - VOD - clipped version
Update
PEDESTRIAN KILLED - VOD - clipped version
Tourism Report
Record breaking 2021 tourism numbers hit the Hills