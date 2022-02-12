Advertisement

Breezy start to the weekend, but nice and warm to end it

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the night. A few snow showers will be possible, but accumulation will be minimal. Temperatures will be in the teens overnight, so use caution if out driving. Slippery spots are possible into the morning hours before temperatures warm up above freezing.

Clouds linger through the middle of the day Saturday, then skies will clear up a bit through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. It’ll be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 50s for much of the area!

Temperatures stay above normal for Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40s for many. Tuesday will be closer to 50° with increasing clouds. A system will pass through the area and bring cooler temperatures by Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. The roller coaster continues as warmer temperatures are back for Friday and next weekend.

