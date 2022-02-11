Advertisement

Wintry Weather Today; Nice Weather this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gusty winds and snow showers are likely today. Slippery roads are likely in spots. Winds could gust to 55 miles per hour at times, causing blowing snow. All in all, not a pleasant Friday, weather-wise.

Nicer weather returns this weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll see some 50s on Sunday.

Next week starts mild, but colder, snowy weather returns Wednesday.

