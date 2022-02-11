Snow showers and strong winds are back for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Black Hills until 5 p.m. Friday. A separate advisory is in effect for Sheridan until noon Friday. Accumulating snow and difficult driving conditions are expected. Details below.

Plenty of clouds are expected overnight. Snow showers will start to fall across the area and accumulate for some spots. The snow showers will continue into Friday for some. Accumulations will be focused toward the northern hills, where 3″-6″ of snow is expected with isolated amounts up to 8″ possible. For Sheridan, 1″-3″ of snow is expected there.

Along with the snow, it will be very windy! Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in parts of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. These winds will taper off by Friday evening.

Temperatures over the weekend will return to the 40s on Saturday and some 50s by Sunday! It will be a little breezy over the weekend at times. Starting off next week temperatures will be in the 40s for many on Valentine’s Day. We keep the 40s on Tuesday before cooler temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s both of those days.

It is expected to warm back up into the 40s and 50s after that and stay above normal for much of the rest of February. No significant storms are in the forecast for our area, which is unfortunate. The latest drought monitor was released today, which shows drought conditions persisting, though no significant changes were made. In Wyoming, the extreme drought was extended to cover much of the Big Horns.

