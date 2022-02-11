Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car

(WILX)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Rapid City Police Department, on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m., a car/pedestrian crash left one dead.

The incident occurred at the 1700 block of Haines Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found an off-duty Rapid City Fire Department firefighter performing first aid on the pedestrian. Shortly after police arrived, a medical unit arrived on the scene and the pedestrian was brought to the hospital and subsequently declared dead. Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved in the crash had been heading south on Haines Avenue when the pedestrian “darted into the roadway in front of the vehicle.”

Presently. police do not believe that speed or alcohol was a factor for the driver of the vehicle The crash remains under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART). The name of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing wife enters not guilty pleas on murder, drug charges
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?
Annual winter event giving families three days of events and education
Annual winter event giving families three days of events and education
Rapid City police look for new jacket that protects officers, keeps them warm.
Rapid City continues to grow, so the police are taking action to keep up

Latest News

Raising kids is tough enough, but that becomes even more stressful when they're sick. What do...
HealthWatch-Kids and stomach viruses
Taking a look at some of the reasons South Dakota has become such a popular destination for new...
More people are moving to Rapid City
A major policy goal of Governor Kristi Noem's was blocked after two of her fellow state elected...
Rollout of child care aid plagued by political battle in Pierre
HealthWatch
HealthWatch-Kids and stomach viruses