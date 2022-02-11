Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Rapid City Police Department, on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m., a car/pedestrian crash left one dead.

The incident occurred at the 1700 block of Haines Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found an off-duty Rapid City Fire Department firefighter performing first aid on the pedestrian. Shortly after police arrived, a medical unit arrived on the scene and the pedestrian was brought to the hospital and subsequently declared dead. Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved in the crash had been heading south on Haines Avenue when the pedestrian “darted into the roadway in front of the vehicle.”

Presently. police do not believe that speed or alcohol was a factor for the driver of the vehicle The crash remains under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART). The name of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin.

