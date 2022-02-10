Advertisement

When should your vehicle get a car wash?

In order to avoid unnecessary expenses, washing your car after every storm is advised.
CAR
CAR(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Drivers often think neglecting car washes will only affect their paint job but it’s much more than that.

After significant storms, drivers are advised to wash their vehicles in order to avoid damage.

Winter road salts on the roads can cause rust damage and the corrosion of brake and fuel lines if left unwashed.

Triple-A Car Care estimates the minimum cost to repair brake lines is around $150 but up to $1,000.

”The longer it sits, the more damage it’s doing that it’s going to cost you in the long run, then a $10-15 car wash would cost you if you have to replace brake lines or anything like that it becomes a costly expense so a little car washes every once in a while after the snow is a better way of using your money than having to pay for those expenses,” said Rhonda Keller, South Dakota state district director for Rapid City Triple-A.

Triple-A also recommends drivers try to limit driving immediately before, during, and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied at their highest concentrations.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
Rapid City police look for new jacket that protects officers, keeps them warm.
Rapid City continues to grow, so the police are taking action to keep up
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Following Senate resolution, governor’s office begins sending daycare grant checks

Latest News

COVID test
Grab a COVID test while checking out a book through the Rapid City Public Library’s drive-thru.
ST JOSEPH STREET
A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward
Tour de Chocolate fulfills sweet tooth with chocolate samples and store sales
Tour de Chocolate fulfills sweet tooth with chocolate samples and store sales
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing wife enters not guilty pleas on murder, drug charges