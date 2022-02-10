Advertisement

SD Senate passes ‘Oceti Sakowin’ bill

The proposed Oceti Sakowin schools would provide immersive education for Native American children to learn about culture and language.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Senate passed a bill Wednesday to create Native American cultural charter schools.

The proposed Oceti Sakowin schools would provide immersive education for Native American children to learn about culture and language.

The bill was amended before it passed to create two schools, rather than the original four.

An additional amendment allows school districts to approve or deny applications for the creation of the schools.

The bill passed the full Senate 22 to 13.

The bill’s main sponsor, Senator Troy Heinert, said that the thing that’s been missing in Native education, is real Native experiences.

The bill is now on its way to the House of Representatives.

Following Senate resolution, governor’s office begins sending daycare grant checks

