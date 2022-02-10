Advertisement

Rapid City Rush combines hockey and health with upcoming game night

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Each year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer.

One of the pillars of the Rapid City Rush hockey team is community involvement. But rather than using a fun theme night or downtown event this time, the team is keeping things close to the heart, hosting their Rush Fights Cancer night.

“Saturday, February 12th, Rush Fights Cancer Night, will be presented by Vitalant. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Monument Health Foundation,” said Valerie Webster, the vice president of business development. “Rush Fights Cancer Night is used to recognize and honor those who have been affected by cancer. As part of the annual event, the Rush are once again allowing fans to come and paint the ice with the name of someone they know who has been affected by cancer. Paint the Ice will take place on Thursday, February 10th  from 5-7 pm and is sponsored by D&D Painting.”

