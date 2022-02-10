Advertisement

A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward

ST JOSEPH STREET
ST JOSEPH STREET(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Planning Commission met Thursday and one of the items discussed was the creation of a special tax district for the Block 5 project, a project to build a 10 story building with multiple uses on the parking lot on the corner of 6th street and St Joseph Street.

The new building would include commercial businesses on the ground level, 130 loft apartments, and 117 hotel rooms in a Hyatt Place hotel stacked on top.

”From a planning perspective, we are really eager to see 130 new living units in the downtown area and the added activity and vibrancy that will bring to that really important corner of 6th Street and St. Joseph Street,” said Sarah Hanzel, planning projects division manager of Rapid City community development department.

C.R. Lloyd Associates, Inc applied for the Tax Increment Financing district as an economic development tool.

A TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing, which means, as Hanzel describes, a way to use the anticipated future value of a project to help pay for or offset the cost of development.

The plan will go to the city council next.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
Rapid City police look for new jacket that protects officers, keeps them warm.
Rapid City continues to grow, so the police are taking action to keep up
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
Following Senate resolution, governor’s office begins sending daycare grant checks

Latest News

CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?
COVID test
Grab a COVID test while checking out a book through the Rapid City Public Library’s drive-thru.
Tour de Chocolate fulfills sweet tooth with chocolate samples and store sales
Tour de Chocolate fulfills sweet tooth with chocolate samples and store sales
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing wife enters not guilty pleas on murder, drug charges