A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Planning Commission met Thursday and one of the items discussed was the creation of a special tax district for the Block 5 project, a project to build a 10 story building with multiple uses on the parking lot on the corner of 6th street and St Joseph Street.

The new building would include commercial businesses on the ground level, 130 loft apartments, and 117 hotel rooms in a Hyatt Place hotel stacked on top.

”From a planning perspective, we are really eager to see 130 new living units in the downtown area and the added activity and vibrancy that will bring to that really important corner of 6th Street and St. Joseph Street,” said Sarah Hanzel, planning projects division manager of Rapid City community development department.

C.R. Lloyd Associates, Inc applied for the Tax Increment Financing district as an economic development tool.

A TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing, which means, as Hanzel describes, a way to use the anticipated future value of a project to help pay for or offset the cost of development.

The plan will go to the city council next.

